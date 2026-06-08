When my child spilled glitter all over the kitchen floor, I told myself that this made me angry. But when I take a wider view, I notice there are lots of other reasons why I felt angry that day. Perhaps you are carrying too much of the household labor because your partner and community are not stepping up. Perhaps you have so many unmet needs from your own childhood that your child’s need for you brings up these uncomfortable feelings. Maybe you are underpaid and overworked. Or you're bearing the burden of a society that doesn’t invest in an infrastructure that supports parents.