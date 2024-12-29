One of the more popular tampon alternatives, menstrual cups are excellent for long-term wear and can be left in for up to 12 hours. According to functional medicine gynecologist Wendie Trubow M.D., MBA, they're also great if you're looking to decrease your carbon footprint. "This is a silicone cup that is inserted into the vagina and stays in place for up to 12 hours (depending on blood flow)," she says, but does add, "some women don't find them comfortable, and it can be awkward to empty it in a public bathroom."

As holistic gynecologist Eden Fromberg, Ph.D., notes, it's a good idea to plan ahead by "carrying sealable bags to store used devices until they can be properly cleaned and carrying extra cups and backup methods for when they may be needed." She also mentions a splash of vinegar in water after cleaning thoroughly can help maintain freshness.

Look into: OrganiCup, flex, saalt