This Product Helps Optimize Workouts, Sleep, & Recovery (+ It’s On Sale)

If you’re hesitant about a tracker that’s meant to be worn 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, I felt the same way. I’ve wanted to dive into my sleep data for a while, but every wearable I tried felt like it would disturb my sleep more than it would help track it. The Oura ring is sleek and comfortable. I wear it as the brand recommends, on my pointer finger, without any disturbance to my sleep whatsoever. When you order the ring, you’ll first be sent a sizing kit, ensuring a fit that you’ll feel comfortable in (and one that will give the most accurate results).

Each morning, I look forward to viewing my sleep score and my readiness score, using these insights to think more deeply about my routines. Since getting the ring, I’ve adjusted the timing of my meals, played around with my sleep schedule, and experimented with different supplements. I’ve seen significant improvements in my sleep quality simply by leaning into the learnings from Oura. What’s more, I feel less stressed throughout the day, and I’ve been able to optimize my workouts by staying mindful of how much energy I have to give, and when I need to opt for a rest day. I’m also incredibly impressed by the ring's battery life, which lasts up to 7 days on one full charge (leaps and bounds above other trackers I've used). The ring is water-resistant up to 100 meters, too.