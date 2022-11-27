This Product Helps Optimize Workouts, Sleep, & Recovery (+ It’s On Sale)
Sleep quality used to seem so cut and dry: If you woke up tired, it meant you didn’t sleep well. And, aside from perhaps reaching for an extra cup of coffee and hoping to get in bed earlier that night, you might not have put much thought into the why behind that groggy feeling.
Today, researchers, longevity experts, and sleep specialists are diving deep into the impact rest and recovery has on every aspect of our lives—with brands like Oura offering tangible solutions for viewing your own sleep data, so you can optimize your routine and take better control of your day. And right now, you can grab the Oura ring for $50 off, plus get your first month of membership for free in the brand’s biggest, and only, sale of the year.
We’ve tested and reviewed a lot of the best sleep trackers, but the Oura ring continues to come out on top—and experts agree. On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, psychiatrist, and neuroscientist Dave Rabin, M.D, Ph.D. called the Oura ring the “most accurate consumer wearable,” explaining that “HRV is one of the most accurate measures of resilience in the body, and it’s impacted by things like getting great deep sleep.”
Research backs the ring's accuracy, too. When compared to a comprehensive medical test used to diagnose sleep disorders (the polysomnography test), the Oura ring showed accuracy levels of up to 92.6%.
Oura is also constantly updating its technology, with close attention to how to more accurately measure metrics like HRV, body temperature, and time spent in different sleep cycles: light sleep, REM sleep, and deep sleep. With this data, the app provides you with a daily sleep score, activity score, and readiness score, along with expert- and science-backed tips to optimize your health and well-being.
The readiness score, for example, is provided in the morning and helps you decide whether you want to opt for an intense workout, or prioritize rest and relaxation to help your body and mind recover. The sleep score measures how well you slept, taking into account the total time spent in bed, the time in each sleep stage, your resting heart rate, HRV, restfulness, and more. And the ring gives more holistic insights than just sleep.
It’s also a fitness tracker, accurately measuring your steps, workouts, training volume and frequency, as well as any time spent inactive or recovering. All metrics are viewable in the brand's app, which is easy to use and regularly updated as the technology is enhanced. It's worth noting that I truly love the fact that this is a wearable without a screen, because I certainly don't need another screen in my life.
My personal experience with the ring.
If you’re hesitant about a tracker that’s meant to be worn 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, I felt the same way. I’ve wanted to dive into my sleep data for a while, but every wearable I tried felt like it would disturb my sleep more than it would help track it. The Oura ring is sleek and comfortable. I wear it as the brand recommends, on my pointer finger, without any disturbance to my sleep whatsoever. When you order the ring, you’ll first be sent a sizing kit, ensuring a fit that you’ll feel comfortable in (and one that will give the most accurate results).
Each morning, I look forward to viewing my sleep score and my readiness score, using these insights to think more deeply about my routines. Since getting the ring, I’ve adjusted the timing of my meals, played around with my sleep schedule, and experimented with different supplements. I’ve seen significant improvements in my sleep quality simply by leaning into the learnings from Oura. What’s more, I feel less stressed throughout the day, and I’ve been able to optimize my workouts by staying mindful of how much energy I have to give, and when I need to opt for a rest day. I’m also incredibly impressed by the ring's battery life, which lasts up to 7 days on one full charge (leaps and bounds above other trackers I've used). The ring is water-resistant up to 100 meters, too.
The takeaway.
Whether you’re hoping to improve your sleep habits, reach new fitness goals, or simply learn a bit more about how your body performs and recovers, the Oura ring is the ultimate sleep and longevity hack—and with this limited-time markdown, there’s no better time to test it for yourself. Just be sure to add this tracker to your cart before the sale ends on November 28.
Shopper tip: the Oura ring is one of our most-recommended gifts to help your friends and loved ones live longer, healthier, better lives.
