Oura Ring 4 Prime Day Deal: The Lowest Price Ever Is Up To 44% Off
Like my coworkers, I've been a genuine Oura Ring lover for years. The tiny device tracks my movement, stress, sleep, and cycle—all while looking like a sleek accessory purchased from a boutique rather than a tech website.
And while I'll always recommend the Oura Ring to someone who cares about improving their longevity, there's never been a better time for me to convince someone else to finally pull the trigger: the Oura Ring 4 is at its lowest price ever as part of Prime Day 2026.
You can shop both the Oura Ring 4 original and ceramic for up to 44% off on Oura's Amazon Store from June 23 to 26. Prices start as low as $244 (down from $499), making this the best deal we've ever seen on the ring.
Best Oura Prime Day Deal 2026
- Silver: $244, was $349 (30% off)
- Black: $244, was $349 (30% off)
- Brushed Silver: $244, was $399 (39% off)
- Stealth: $244, was $399 (39% off)
- Rose Gold: $279, was $499 (44% off)
- Gold: $279, was $399 (44% off)
- Tide: $279, was $499 (44% off)
- Cloud: $279, was $399 (44% off)
- Petal: $279, was $399 (44% off)
- Midnight: $279, was $399 (44% off)
Why the Oura Ring 4 is worth it
While I've worn an Oura Ring for more than a year, I think my coworker summarized her Oura Ring 4 experience best after wearing it through a full pregnancy, labor and delivery, and postpartum recovery. Here's what makes the ring stand out for her:
- Battery life: She charges the ring roughly once a week—that's it. By the end of her Oura 3's life, she was charging it daily and still losing sleep data overnight. That problem is gone with the Oura 4.
- Sensor accuracy: The redesigned interior features 18 signal pathways (versus 8 in Oura 3), resulting in better signal capture and far fewer misread movements. Her Oura 3 used to think washing hair was a HIIT workout; the Oura 4 doesn't make that mistake.
- Sleep tracking: Sleep stage data (REM, deep, light, awake) feels sharper and more reliable. After nearly four years, she trusts the trends, which matters most for a metric like HRV, where you're comparing today against your own baseline.
- Women's health features: The ring is genuinely useful through pregnancy and postpartum. The platform includes a dedicated Pregnancy Insights mode that adjusts scoring for gestational age and tracks temperature trends, resting heart rate, HRV, and respiratory rate.
- New platform additions: Oura Advisor now has access to your actual biometric data for more personalized insights, and Live Workout Tracking—which shows pace and distance live during runs, rides, and strength sessions— rolled out globally on June 4, 2026.
What about the Oura Ring 5?
Worth noting: Oura does not have plans to discount the new Oura Ring 5 beyond the 10% available through friends and family programs and key partners. If you've been waiting for a deal on the Ring 5, this sale isn't it—but the Ring 4 remains an excellent option at this price.
The takeaway
Thanks to the launch of the new slimmer Oura 5, the brand is offering its predecessor for less than $250. But a discount this deep won't last. Shop all finishes—Titanium and Ceramic—on Oura's Amazon Store before the Prime Day deal ends June 26.