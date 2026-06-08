I’ve Worn An Oura Ring For Nearly 4 Years: Here’s My Honest Take On The Oura 4 

The sleep data made postpartum survivable. My doula told me that most new parents need about six hours of sleep to function—and that those hours don’t have to be consecutive. With a newborn waking every two to three hours, my sleep scores cratered (unsurprisingly), but the total time asleep number turned out to be the metric I actually needed. I could see at a glance whether I’d hit that six-hour mark in fragmented pieces and adjust my day accordingly. While it may sound disheartening or like it's not enough sleep (it's not), I genuinely found it useful.