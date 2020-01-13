One Year After Having A Baby: Expectations Vs. Reality 

Setting up our home around Solomon and his needs has become another huge priority for us. When he has ample space to play, run around, and can effortlessly engage with his surroundings, our entire home feels aligned. The C by GE Full Color Strips for example, have been on our radar, as they would be really fun for our son when he eventually has his own room. He loves color and since these are so simple to hang up and take down, it would be an easy way to add more color to his room without having to paint the walls!

Since having our baby boy, we’ve also been able to let go of a few small-picture things that really don’t matter in the grand scheme—and a lot of it involves our living space. Living with two pets and a toddler frankly gets quite messy, and there just aren’t enough hours in the day to keep everything clean. This is such a special time in our lives, and I’m relishing being able to just let things go in our home, especially when that means hearing Solomon laugh one more time, watching him enjoy eating an avocado or feeding our dog Greta. Our home has become more minimal in the process, and it feels really good.