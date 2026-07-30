Most people know that chronic stress is bad for your health. But new research followed people for 70 years and that financial hardship (the kind that doesn't resolve after one good year) was linked to measurable changes in how the brain ages.
The findings indicate that it's not a single difficult stretch that does the damage, but the sustained, grinding kind of financial strain that accumulates over a lifetime.
About the study
Most research on money and brain health focuses on whether someone is struggling financially right now. But this study asked, "what happens to your brain when financial hardship follows you for decades?"
To find out, researchers tracked nearly 2,800 people born in Britain in 1946, following them from birth well into their 70s. Between ages 26 and 53, they measured financial strain two ways: actual household income and whether people reported struggling to cover basic needs. Researchers tracked whether hardship persisted over time, appeared occasionally, or was absent altogether.
Thinking and memory were then tested at ages 53, 63, and 69. A separate group of participants also underwent brain scans in their late 60s and early 70s, giving researchers a look at what was happening structurally inside the brain.
Persistent hardship, not a single rough patch, was linked to lower cognitive scores
People who lived with long-term financial hardship performed worse on memory and thinking tests in midlife than those who had never experienced it.
The longer people faced financial struggles, the poorer their cognitive performance tended to be. Occasional financial difficulties didn't show the same effect, suggesting it's ongoing hardship, rather than short-term setbacks, that takes the biggest toll.
Brain scans backed this up. People with persistently low incomes had more brain shrinkage later in life, a change that's linked to cognitive decline. In other words, the effects weren't just seen on memory tests but in the brain itself.
Who is most affected
The study identified three groups that were most vulnerable:
- Men: Male participants who persistently experienced low household income scored lower on processing speed at age 53 than their female counterparts, and showed faster brain atrophy and greater ventricular expansion compared to women. These differences may partly reflect the social and economic context of the 1946 birth cohort, where traditional gender roles may have amplified the impact of financial strain on men.
- Those with disadvantaged childhood backgrounds: Participants who grew up in lower socioeconomic circumstances and then experienced persistent low household income in adulthood showed faster shrinkage in the hippocampus (the brain region most central to memory) and greater ventricular expansion. Early-life disadvantage and persistent adult financial hardship appeared to compound each other.
- APOE-ε4 carriers: The primary genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. Carriers who persistently experienced financial hardship showed faster brain and hippocampal atrophy, increased ventricular expansion, and the highest levels of amyloid burden, a buildup of protein fragments associated with Alzheimer's pathology. The researchers describe this as a multiplicative vulnerability, though they note the exploratory nature of these findings and the modest sample size involved.
Why chronic financial stress is hard on the brain
Two mechanisms help explain the connection. First, financial worry is cognitively expensive, as it occupies mental bandwidth that would otherwise go toward memory, attention, and decision-making.
Second, persistent financial hardship is a chronic stressor, and chronic stress has well-established effects on brain health. These effects held up even after accounting for childhood circumstances, meaning financial adversity in adulthood carries its own independent weight.
People who scored lower on cognitive tests in midlife showed a slower rate of memory decline in later years. This reflects the concept of cognitive reserve.
People who start with higher cognitive function have more buffer before decline becomes noticeable.
The takeaway
Financial hardship is a complex health factor, and this research highlights that brain health is also shaped by the circumstances we live through over time. There are evidence-backed ways to support cognitive health throughout life, including staying physically active, nurturing relationships, getting consistent sleep, and supporting metabolic and cardiovascular health.