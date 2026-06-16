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On This Road Trip, People Are The Destination
June 16, 2026
We invited Chelsea Jackson Roberts, Ph.D. to do an interview about bringing people together. At least, that’s what she thought. The globally renowned yoga and meditation instructor is praised for her work in community building, from her captivating Peloton classes to her advocacy efforts. She thought she was with us to talk about that.
Instead, we handed her the keys to a 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander and a set of directions that would take her on a surprise road trip through New York City.
Watch to see where her drive takes her—and the people who showed up for her along the way. Then stay tuned for part 2.