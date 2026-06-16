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Chelsea Jackson Roberts Finally Reaches Her Destination
June 16, 2026
Have you been following along on our trip with Chelsea Jackson Roberts, Ph.D.? The last stop is worth the wait. If you haven't watched Part 1 yet, start there. We sent her on a surprise journey through New York City with nothing but a 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander and a set of directions. This is her final stop.
Watch the video to see how her mystery trip ends, hear her talk about what she learned along the way, and discover why the most meaningful journeys aren't always about where you're going—they're about the people who meet you there. People are the destination.