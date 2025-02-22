Advertisement
A Nutrient-Dense Smoothie Recipe For Cold Season + Why It Helps
If you're feeling under the weather, cooking up anything that takes more than five minutes may sound daunting.
Given that your taste buds may be on hiatus, too, you're likely left staring at the fridge wondering what will taste great and make you feel better as quickly as possible so you can get back into bed and rest (I can relate, if you can't tell).
To avoid any indecision, keep this smoothie recipe on hand for when you feel a cold coming on, during the recovery period, or anytime you need a nutritious pick-me-up.
A nutrient-dense smoothie recipe for cold season
Behold, the cold-busting recipe. Then take a peek at why it's so great for you (with some expert insights).
Ingredients
- 2 kiwis (skin on)
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 1 cup kefir or Greek yogurt
- 1 handful spinach or kale
- Optional: protein or collagen powder
- Optional toppings: nuts, seeds, fresh fruit, honey
How to
The method here is simple (as it should be when you have a cold): Just toss your ingredients into a blender and blend until you reach your desired consistency.
If you want something a bit more filling, feel free to add your toppings of choice and a scoop of collagen powder or protein powder to make this smoothie even more satisfying.
Why these ingredients?
When you're not feeling well, you may be more inclined to reach for simple foods like crackers or bread—which is fair. However, those simple carbohydrates don't come with many additional nutrients, which is where this smoothie comes into play. The nutritious blend can help replenish what you may be missing out on during this time.
The goal with this blend is to boost your immune system, digestion, and gut health in one fell swoop while still tasting great and not overwhelming your body (especially if your stomach feels sensitive).
Below, a quick glimpse into some of the benefits this recipe brings, from registered dietitian, nutritionist, and founder of Real Nutrition, Amy Shapiro, R.D.:
- Kiwis: These fruits are rich in vitamin C and fiber and promote detoxification in the body, Shapiro says. "I recommend keeping the skin on for that added fiber boost," she adds. This part may sound strange, but you'll hardly taste the skin when it's blended.
- Strawberries: "Rich in vitamin C, high in fiber, and low in sugar, these berries are a great addition to any smoothie to support immune function," Shapiro says. You can reach for fresh or frozen strawberries, but the frozen ones will create a creamier texture.
- Lemon peel (as lemon zest): "We all know to use lemon, but by throwing in the lemon peel we not only get a boost of vitamin C, but lemon peel also has antifungal and antimicrobial properties," she adds. You can also add lemon peel to your tea or water for even more support throughout the day.
- Kefir or Greek yogurt: The probiotics found in kefir and Greek yogurt help promote a healthy immune system by crowding out bad bacteria with good bacteria, Shapiro says. She also recommends skipping the flavored options to avoid added sugar that could lead to unnecessary inflammation in the body.
- Leafy greens: Leafy greens are rich in vitamin A, which helps boost immunity. They also provide fiber to feed healthy gut bacteria.
The takeaway
If you don't know what to make when you're feeling sick, add this smoothie recipe to your menu. It's packed with vitamin C, probiotics, fiber, and even more nutrients to help you feel your best as soon as possible. Plus, it just tastes great. Here, more cold remedies to consider.