The breakthrough came during a wisdom-teeth consultation when she was around 20, in the middle of college. Her surgeon noticed the pain she pointed to and inspected the area himself, finding a mass he considered concerning. Upon further inspection, the surgeon found a tumor sitting at the back of her throat near her soft palate. It had grown over several years to a size that would have eventually obstructed her breathing. It was cancerous but benign, meaning it wasn't metastasizing throughout her body.