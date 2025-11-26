Women Over 50 Say This At-Home Device Makes Their Wrinkles Disappear (& It's 20% Off)
Any time I get a professional facial, I ask the esthetician for their best product recommendations for aging skin—and I had three consecutive experts (plus countless editors) tell me about the NIRA Pro laser before I finally got my hands on it.
The FDA-approved device uses non-fractional, non-ablative clinical-grade laser technology to heat the middle layers of your skin and promote skin renewal and collagen production. The result? Smoother, healthier-looking skin with fewer fine lines and wrinkles in as little as 90 days.
I've only been using the device for a few weeks, but I already understand what all the hype is about. And now is the perfect time to see for yourself. The brand is currently running a very rare sale for 20% off sitewide (or up to $500 off your purchase).
Translation: This at-home device is now the cost of one professional treatment so the results can just keep coming.
Editor's tip
How does the Nira laser work?
The NIRA is a non-ablative laser, meaning it isolates the middle and lower layers of the skin so no surface-level damage is inflicted. While ablative lasers often give very fast results, they also have significant downtime and after-care—and typically require multiple (costly) visits.
The NIRA gets the job done without downtime, peeling, or irritation.
As the brand explains, the device gently warms the dermis above the point of heat-shock protein (HSP)1 formation and below the pain threshold.
This stimulates cell rejuvenation and promotes natural collagen production (which slows down majorly as we age!), plumping and smoothing the skin.
What I love about the Nira Laser
I love that NIRA is designed for all skin tones and types (mature, sensitive, acne-prone, dry, oily, you name it). The device can be used on your full face, neck, and chest, or even the back of your hands to tighten, reduce wrinkles, and even skin tone.
I've been using the NIRA each day for three weeks on my face and neck, and I already feel like my skin is getting better by the day (read: clearer, brighter, and plumper).
The NIRA is used on dry, clean skin and takes me only about three minutes. You'll turn the device on, choose your desired setting (from five intensity options), and stamp it across your skin one section at a time.
What's really cool is that the NIRA device actually guides you through each session. It beeps once when the laser initially makes contact with your skin and again when it's time to move to the next area. Once I'm finished, I go about my skin care lineup as usual.
As easy as it is to use, I'll admit my dedication is driven primarily by the device's benefits and impressive results. One look at other testers' before-and-after photos (example below), and I knew this would be 90 days well spent—even if my outcome is half as good.
A hero for smoother, healthier, younger-looking skin, the NIRA is loved by women (and men!) of all ages but has a particularly impressive amount of praise from women over 50, who swear their skin is aging in reverse.
- "At 75, most of my wrinkles are disappearing. Every morning I wake up to a better face and better skin. I feel like Benjamin Button going backwards. It’s so exciting love it."
- "The NIRA Laser is amazing. My dark spots have faded and my jawline has firmed up. I never expected to see these kind of results!"
- "My skin (especially my neck) is much smoother and plumper. My neck looks amazing. Literally transformed. I keep thinking this is too good to be true, but it has worked wonders. I am no longer considering a neck lift. I honestly couldn’t be happier!"
- "My experience with NIRA has been a GAME CHANGER! I see a visible difference in the quality of my skin (it has more bounce, fine lines diminished and discoloration has diminished."
- "The results I've gotten from using NIRA are better than the results I ever got with injections."
The takeaway
The NIRA Pro Laser uses clinical-grade technology to boost collagen and reveal smoother, plumper, younger-looking skin in just a few minutes a day. Since the brand rarely runs sales, Black Friday is the best time to test the NIRA for yourself.