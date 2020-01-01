A Nutritionist On Why This Is The Year To Stop Counting Calories

The first step to creating change is to develop awareness around your current patterns of behavior. Spend time reflecting on the following questions: What is the flow of your typical day? How would you ideally like your days to unfold in the new year? Highlight the areas that need your attention, particularly around your connection with food.

The following are examples of healthful habits to create this year:

Schedule meals and snacks: Establish a consistent routine around meal and snack times to fit your daily schedule. Focus on eating about every three to four hours throughout the day to maintain stable blood sugar levels and balance mood. Your eating schedule is closely linked with sleep patterns, so be sure to implement a consistent sleep cycle.

Increase nutrient variety: The goal is to add, as opposed to restrict! On weekly grocery trips, try at least one new fruit or vegetable to vary your typical selection. Incorporate produce from the full color spectrum, as each color is associated with a specific profile of micronutrients and phytochemicals.