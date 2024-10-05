Advertisement
Study Shows Mindfulness Meditation Can Reduce Information Avoidance
When it comes to starting a meditation practice, the payoff is unique to each individual who practices. Some people feel less anxious on the days they meditate, for instance, while others more motivated. Some people sleep better; others feel more energized.
But no matter what your initial response to a meditation session is, one study published in the journal Economics Letters1 did find a benefit that can be expected from meditators across the board—and it's well worth 15 minutes a day.
Studying how mindfulness influences information avoidance
Earlier this year, researchers conducted a field study where 261 participants were split into two groups in order to test how mindfulness influences something called "information avoidance."
As neuroscience expert and founder of BrainTap Patrick Porter, Ph.D., explains to mindbodygreen, information avoidance is the act of "intentionally steering clear of information that could be useful or critical to you, simply because it might be unpleasant, inconvenient, or distressing."
(Think not checking your bank account after vacation, or leaving a message unopened in fear of what you may read.)
In the study, the control group listened to relaxing music for 15 minutes a day for two weeks. Meanwhile, the treatment group listened to guided mindfulness meditations for the same duration.
To assess the participants' level of information avoidance, the researchers used the Information Preference Scale (IPS), a 13-item scale that measures an individual's willingness to receive information that might cause worry or regret, in a series of 13 hypothetical scenarios.
And at the end of the study, researchers found that a mindfulness practice reduced information avoidance.
Mindfulness improves emotional regulation
Mindfulness meditation didn't just reduce information avoidance—researchers also called out emotional regulation as another benefit of the practice. This isn't necessarily a new finding in the realm of meditation but is still an important piece of the puzzle in terms of current research.
Porter describes emotional regulation as "the rudder to your emotional ship." For instance, he explains, "It shows up when we manage to stay calm in a traffic jam or when we hold our composure during a challenging meeting at work."
Emotional regulation can also show up as grieving at a funeral or feeling joy at a wedding rather than suppressing those emotions, Porter says.
Why mindfulness meditation works
Findings aside, it's important to understand why mindfulness meditation works so well.
"When practicing mindfulness, you're in a state of active, open attention on the present," Porter notes, adding, "This allows you to observe your thoughts and feelings from a distance, without judging them as good or bad and without reacting to them impulsively."
This doesn't necessarily happen right away for everyone, but you can strengthen your mindfulness muscles with daily practice. As the study shows, it doesn't take too long to begin seeing benefits.
As a result, you learn to manage and process your emotions without being overwhelmed by them, Porter says.
And if meditation just isn't for you, he recommends practicing mindfulness in other ways: Go on a walk and consciously focus on the experience, take in the sensations of eating whenever you sit down for a meal, practice mindfulness in yoga, etc. It may not have the exact same effect but is still a worthwhile practice.
The takeaway
A new research study found that two weeks of guided mindfulness meditation can help to reduce information avoidance and improve emotional regulation. Not sure where to begin? Here are 10 tips for starting a daily meditation practice that lasts.
