Can Lemongrass Oil Help Regulate Your Vagus Nerve? What A New Study Suggests
Aromatherapy has been used for stress relief for centuries. But if you've ever wondered whether those calming effects are real or just placebo, science finally has an answer, and it's surprisingly specific.
A new preclinical study in mice published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) identified the exact pathway through which lemongrass essential oil calms anxiety. Hint: It involves activating the vagus nerve.
What makes lemongrass oil so calming?
Researchers discovered that citronellal, a compound found in lemongrass essential oil, eases stress-related anxiety by influencing your vagus nerve. The vagus nerve is the long nerve that connects your brain to your gut. It helps regulate your heart rate, breathing, and relaxation response.
The researchers found the exact "lock" that citronellal fits into: a receptor called TRPV3, located in a bundle of nerve cells along the vagus nerve. When citronellal activates this receptor, it sends calming signals up to the brain.
This may lead to those physical symptoms of anxiety (like that racing heart or shallow breathing) getting dialed down.
Testing the connection
To better understand the connection, researchers ran a series of experiments in mice.
When the vagus nerve pathway was disrupted, citronellal no longer reduced stress-related increases in heart rate or breathing. The same thing happened when mice lacked the TRPV3 receptor—the compound stopped working. So, when either piece of the pathway was missing, the calming effect disappeared.
Together, these findings suggest that both the vagus nerve and the TRPV3 receptor are essential for citronellal’s effects; at least in mice.
The team also used high-resolution imaging to visualize how citronellal interacts with the TRPV3 receptor. This allowed them to see exactly how the compound fits into the receptor, helping confirm that it’s the direct target.
Together, these findings suggest that both the vagus nerve and the TRPV3 receptor are essential for citronellal’s effects (at least in mice).
What this means for stress management
This research matters for a few reasons. First, it adds a layer of scientific insight to aromatherapy. While essential oils have sometimes been viewed as lacking strong evidence, studies like this help clarify how certain plant compounds may interact with the nervous system.
Second, it offers a possible explanation for why some people experience physical shifts—like changes in breathing or heart rate—when exposed to certain scents. Rather than being purely psychological, these responses may involve signaling pathways connected to the vagus nerve.
Of course, these findings come from animal research, and it’s still unclear how strongly this mechanism translates to humans or everyday aromatherapy use. Future human studies will be needed to determine whether similar effects occur with typical aromatherapy exposure.
Putting it into practice
When used safely, there are few to no downsides using lemongrass. Here are a few ways to use this essential oil:
- Diffuse it: Add a few drops to a diffuser during high-stress moments or while working.
- Direct inhalation: Place a drop on your palms, rub together, and inhale deeply (avoid touching your face afterward).
- Diluted topical application: Mix with a carrier oil and apply to pulse points.
The best time to use it? During moments of acute stress like before a big meeting, after a tough conversation, or whenever you notice your heart rate climbing.
A few safety notes: Always dilute essential oils before applying to skin, and do a patch test first. If you're pregnant, nursing, or have a medical condition, check with your healthcare provider before using essential oils therapeutically.
The takeaway
This study indicates that lemongrass oil's calming effects aren't just "woo-woo". They may stem from a specific compound activating a specific receptor in your vagus nerve, which then tells your brain to dial down stress responses. It's a good reminder that sometimes ancient wellness practices have mechanisms we're only beginning to understand.