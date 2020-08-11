Previous research suggested a link between mental stress and angina, without a clear indication of how or why. To better understand the association, participants underwent mental stress testing, brain imaging scans, and heart imaging scans—all while being monitored for chest pain.

The brain scans specifically measured activity in the inferior frontal lobe, which is responsible for emotional regulation and stress. Participants answered questionnaires about their chest pain and cardiovascular activity for the baseline data, then again two years later for a follow-up.

After analyzing the results, researchers found people with more severe chest pain also experienced greater activity in the inferior frontal lobe while stressed. These findings were consistent in the two-year follow up.

“We were surprised by the strength of the relationship between the level of activity in this brain region and the frequency of chest pain reported,” lead investigator Amit J. Shah, M.D., MSCR, said in a news release, “as well as the lack of a relationship to factors that are normally considered important when treating angina, such as heart imaging.”