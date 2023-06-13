New Study Shows Promising Treatment For Hormonal Skin Troubles
Hormonal acne is one of the most frustrating types of acne out there. Not only does it come and go without an obvious rhyme or reason, but it’s often resistant to common over-the-counter (OTC) treatments and even prescription-grade topicals.
However, dermatologists have been using one medication off-label for years to treat hormonal acne in women—a medication that was only recently studied for this purpose. Below, find the new revelations.
Advertisement
Does spironolactone work for hormonal acne?
The medication we’re talking about is called spironolactone, and it’s not new by any means. This medication was originally developed to help manage hypertension but has been used off-label as a hormonal acne treatment for decades—but is only cleared for use by women.
According to the recent randomized and double-blind trial published in the BMJ1, spironolactone improved acne when compared to a placebo2, with greater differences at week 24 than week 12 for women 18 or older.
With these conclusions, researches deem spironolactone a safe and effective alternative to antibiotics for women struggling with acne.
This echoes the findings from the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD): "In looking at the medical records of 85 women who took spironolactone, researchers found that ⅓ of the women had complete clearing and ⅓ had noticeably less acne. Only 7% saw no improvement." (However, this wasn't a randomized controlled study.)
Why does this matter? Well, for countless reasons, including the fact that plenty of women are put on antibiotics for months (and even years) to manage acne, which can have a negative impact on their gut and overall health.
Rather, this medication is designed for long-term use, but that doesn't mean it's without its drawbacks. Most notably, the medication can cause irregular menstrual cycles in some and should only be taken when women are not pregnant or trying to get pregnant, as it can cause birth defects.
So while it’s not for everyone, spironolactone can be helpful for women who have tried other topical remedies and lifestyle changes without luck. Of course, you should always consult a dermatologist if you have any lingering concerns or are interested in trying out the treatment.
The takeaway
While spironolactone has been used off-label as a hormonal acne treatment in women for years, a recent study actually put those purported benefits to the test. It’s important to remember that this medication isn’t for everyone, and there are plenty of steps to take before considering it. Here, you’ll find our full guide to hormonal acne if you want to learn more.
Advertisement
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.