Semaglutide May Cut Asthma Attacks By Nearly 40%, New Research Suggests
Semaglutide was introduced to the market for its positive effects on diabetes and weight loss, but many surprising benefits that having nothing to do with the scale have been emerging in research. For example, a new study presented at the 2026 European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress found that people with asthma or COPD who were prescribed semaglutide had fewer acute respiratory attacks than similar people taking a different diabetes medication.
Semaglutide linked to nearly 40% fewer asthma attacks
Using UK electronic medical records, researchers ran four parallel studies, each looking at between 20,000 and 22,000 people who had started taking either a GLP-1 treatment or sulfonylureas, another type of diabetes medication.
People with asthma taking semaglutide experienced a 40% reduction in asthma attacks, while people with COPD who were prescribed GLP-1 saw a 20% reduction in flare-ups.
This research draws on real-world prescribing records rather than a controlled trial, so it can show a strong pattern, but can't prove the drug caused the improvement.
Why a metabolic drug might quiet the airways
GLP-1 treatments are already widely used for type 2 diabetes and obesity, but researchers have long suspected their effects reach beyond metabolism. Earlier research suggests these drugs may calm inflammation in the body, which may contribute to lung-related outcomes.
Asthma and COPD had never been tracked as outcomes in GLP-1 drug trials, making this one of the largest real-world studies to investigate GLP-1 treatments and airway disease. This is important, given how obesity and metabolic dysfunction often co-occur with airway disease, but are often under-recognized as problems that can and should be addressed.
The results point to the possibility of additional respiratory benefits for people with airway disease who already qualify for these medications because of obesity or type 2 diabetes. The findings support the inclusion of respiratory outcomes, such as asthma attacks and COPD flare-ups, in future trials of metabolic treatments.
The takeaway
Asthma and metabolic health are usually treated as separate files in separate folders, but this study is a reminder that the body works as a whole system. The researchers aren't suggesting you seek out semaglutide purely for your lungs, but if you're managing asthma or COPD alongside weight or blood sugar concerns, that overlap is worth raising with your doctor as one conversation instead of two.
More research is needed to see the exact effect of GLP-1 drugs on respiratory systems, but this is one more example of how the drugs are showing benefits for a wide range of conditions.