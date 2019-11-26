Running with a homogenous crowd? Ears ringing in that echo chamber? The moonbeams from global Sagittarius prompt you to be courageous and spark a conversation with someone outside of your usual social circles. Togetherness takes the spotlight at this unifying new moon. If you already have unity in your community, draw new people into the fold. No matter where you find yourself near this new moon, this truth will be self-evident: People are people. And in these polarized times, we could all use a reminder of that. So mix up the usual suspects, tell your friends to bring their friends, and step out of your bubble—whatever it might look like from the inside.

Does this sound a little too kumbaya and, frankly, unrealistic? Nobody's saying it's easy, but the Sagittarius new moon is no time to be cynical either. With all the uncertainty in the world, a few of the Archer's sunny, golden-tipped arrows might not be the worst thing to strike. It's time to put our faith in love and focus on what's working, instead of letting our egos dominate what we can't stand about people, circumstances, or even the political climate.