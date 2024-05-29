Advertisement
Need Lunch Ideas? This Easy-To-Prep Bowl Covers All Your Nutritional Bases
I'm not typically the kind of guy who can eat the same thing every day, but I'd happily take down this bowl Monday through Friday.
I used to smash the breasts and leave the rest—back then, dark meat didn't figure into my primitive understanding of nutrition—but you're better off enjoying the whole bird. Crisping it up in a pan makes it extra tasty.
The Monday-to-Friday bowl
Serves 4 to 6
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cost: $$$
Cook Time: 45 minutes
Skill: Intermediate
Ingredients
- 1 medium sweet potato, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- Kosher salt to taste
- Ground black pepper to taste
- 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/3 cup cold water
- 1/2 cup walnuts
- 2 cups shredded chicken (from a store-bought rotisserie bird)
- 3 cups cooked quinoa
- 3 cups lightly packed shredded kale leaves (no stems)
- 1 medium pear
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spread the sweet potato on a small baking sheet (lined with parchment paper for easy cleanup), drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and sprinkle on a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Mix to coat well and roast in a single layer until tender with golden edges, 20 to 25 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, combine the balsamic vinegar, 1/4 cup of the oil, and 1 teaspoon salt in a small food processor. Give it a blitz, and with the processor still running, drizzle in another 1/4 cup of olive oil and then half the cold water.
3. Toast the walnuts in a large, dry, heavy skillet over medium heat, tossing often, until they smell super nutty and turn a shade or so darker, 1 to 2 minutes. Chop roughly. Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in the skillet over medium heat until the oil shimmers. Add the chicken along with a generous pinch of salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until hot through and a little crispy at the edges, 2 to 3 minutes.
4. Divide the quinoa among bowls and top with the sweet potato, kale, walnuts, and chicken. Core and cut the pear into 1/2-inch pieces and add them, too. Drizzle on the epic dressing, and it’s game on!
