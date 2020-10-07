The Near-Perfect Formula For Success, From The CEO Of Whole Foods

No matter how you define success, there is no magical formula—everyone’s path looks a little different, and that’s OK! But if we had to choose some footsteps to follow, perhaps they’d belong to John Mackey, the co-founder and CEO of Whole Foods Market and author of Conscious Leadership. “My resume reads something like this,” he shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “Busboy, dishwasher, camp counselor, CEO of Whole Foods Market.”

Quite a leap in terms of achievement, he’d say.

Mackey, however, sees success in a comprehensive way, rather than one road towards prosperity—perhaps that’s why you can apply his tips to any sort of accomplishment.

While there’s no perfect formula for success, Mackey’s framework is a sure start.