mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Naturopathica
PAID CONTENT FOR Naturopathica

Naturopathica’s Founder Gets Real About “Clean” Beauty Ingredients

Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.

October 15, 2019

“As an herbalist, my product development begins right here in this garden, where I select botanicals to address the most common skin imbalances,” says Barbara Close, who founded Naturopathica nearly 25 years ago, in 1995. That’s to say the beauty brand came up in an industry that only relatively recently started to lean “clean.”

Now that the clean beauty movement is exploding, mbg visited Close at her new Teaching Garden on the North Fork of Long Island, New York, to talk about where this is all headed. Turns out, it might be time to rethink the “No List” conversation we’re all having. 

“I like working with herbs because they're so effective,” Close tells our senior beauty editor, Alex Engler, “but I also wear my esthetician’s hat and pair them with clean actives because all synthetics aren't bad. Well-researched, carefully considered synthetic actives like vitamin C, retinols, and peptides have visible results in the skin. And what makes our products unique is that we use those actives in what we call clean base materials, so all the surfactants, thickeners, and emulsifiers are working in harmony with the skin.”

The result is more than simply nature plus science: As Close puts it, “every ingredient that we use has a purpose. Everything has an intention.” Watch as Alex chats with Close about flipping the script on the “No List” and how her background in herbals continues to shape the brand’s most innovative new products.

Krista Soriano
Krista Soriano Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen. She holds a B.A. in journalism with a minor in communications from Messiah College, graduating summa cum laude. She...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/naturopathica-founder-barbara-close-gets-real-about-clean-beauty-ingredients

Your article and new folder have been saved!