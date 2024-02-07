Try to relate this to your own life. Having a surplus doesn’t always correlate to having what you actually want and need. If cutting back is necessary, the natural world offers inspiration and reassurance as you begin a spirited season of pruning. This can mean letting go of commitments, projects, or opportunities, even some you enjoy, to make room to restore your energy. Healthy pruning can also mean allocating less time to people or situations that aren’t growing with you.