​​This Eyeliner Hack Naturally Elongates Every Eye Shape

All my knowledgeable beauty buffs out there are probably thinking: Uh, isn't this the same thing as the popular "puppy liner" K-beauty trend? To which I say: You're absolutely right! "Sleepy eyeliner" often has a bigger wing (which gives it a slightly more sultry appeal), but both looks have the same general goal: to appear oh-so-adorably drowsy. Leave it to TikTok to recirculate a tried-and-true trick, slap a different moniker on it, and call it brand-new. (But I digress.)