Myers-Briggs vs. Enneagram: Which Is The Better Personality Test?

One standout feature of the Enneagram is that it shows how the types are connected to each other, says Enneagram practitioner Ryan Lui, M.A. In the MBTI, each person has one type that is siloed from the other types, unlike in the Enneagram, where each type has wings, a stress point, and a release point. For example, you might be a Four with a dominant Five wing who moves toward One traits when stressed and Two traits when thriving.