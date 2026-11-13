The package came with a printed instruction manual, and with no tools required, installation was easy, so I was able to set my shower head up immediately after it arrived. After removing my old shower head, I applied plumber's tape to the now bare arm of the shower sticking out from the wall. Next, I screwed on the filter housing, doing my best to orient it with the connection for the hose attachment facing the ground. I then screwed in the hose that connects the shower head and the filter housing, and attached the shower head to its magnetic docking! And voila!