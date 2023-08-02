Once that's done, it's time to add your vanilla extract, sea salt, and collagen powder to your mix. I like to use an electric whisk to whip it all together, but you can also just stir it all with a manual whisk.

That last addition makes a huge difference to the consistency, transforming it from milk to a delicious creamer. Plus, hydrolyzed collagen peptides (the form found in mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+) are great for supporting skin and gut health.*

If you prefer a mocha-inspired creamer, feel free to opt for the chocolate mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+ powder instead.

RELATED READ: The 9 Best Collagen Supplements for Skin, Joints & More*