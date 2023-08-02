My Dairy-Free Coffee Creamer Recipe Is Easier To Make Than You Think
Alternative milk and coffee creamers are arguably some of the most analyzed items at the supermarket. In my opinion, checking your milks for gums and fillers can trigger more anxiety than it's worth, so I've tried to make my own to avoid the chaos. Fortunately, it's way easier than I thought.
How to make your own coffee creamer
For a week's worth of creamer
Ingredients
- 1 cup raw almonds or cashews
- 2 cups water
- 2 medjool dates (pitted)
- Fine strainer or cheesecloth bag
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 5 scoops mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 pinch sea salt
Method
Soak your nuts and dates
While making this creamer is super easy, you should prep it the evening before you plan to use it. Before you go to bed, put your cup of almonds (or whatever nut you prefer) into a container of warm water. Pop your dates in there as well, put a lid on it, and let it sit overnight.
Blend nuts, dates, and water together
The next morning, strain your nuts and place them into a blender with 2 cups of water and the soaked dates. Blend it up, then strain your mix into a large container using a strainer or cheesecloth.
Don't be afraid if your "milk" looks watery at this point, as the creamy consistency comes in the next step.
Add your natural flavors
Once that's done, it's time to add your vanilla extract, sea salt, and collagen powder to your mix. I like to use an electric whisk to whip it all together, but you can also just stir it all with a manual whisk.
That last addition makes a huge difference to the consistency, transforming it from milk to a delicious creamer. Plus, hydrolyzed collagen peptides (the form found in mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+) are great for supporting skin and gut health.*
If you prefer a mocha-inspired creamer, feel free to opt for the chocolate mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+ powder instead.
Pour, store, and enjoy
Once it hits a consistency you like, pour the blend into an airtight container and keep it in the fridge for the next week. For ease of pouring, I suggest a repurposed glass jar with a screw or pressure-closed top.
From there, feel free to add your creamer to coffee, matcha, tea, or even smoothies whenever you need a creamy touch.
The takeaway
Making your own coffee creamer doesn't have to be complicated. Simply add soaked nuts and dates to a blender with vanilla extract, collagen powder, and a dash of salt. Here, more collagen options to top off your new DIY creamer.
