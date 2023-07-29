First off, the brand collaborated with skin care guru Zion Ko Lamm, M.D., to create these luxurious under-eye patches—so they’re already expert-approved. In fact, holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., did a Visia skin analysis on TikTok and saw a significant reduction in wrinkles after a 15-minute application of the Murad masks.

But what makes them so effective? The masks are seeped in a powerful-yet-gentle formula, starring Murad’s Retinol Tri-Active Technology (a gentle combination of retinoids meant to visibly minimize lines and deep wrinkles).

The retinol is complemented with passionfruit extract for reduced puffiness and dullness, as well as blue agave extract to firm the skin. Bio-cellulose, derived from coconut water, works to boost the impact of each ingredient and further hydrate the skin.

Reviewers say these masks truly take the benefits of retinol to the next level, with results you can see immediately after use. And experts back the perks of under-eye masks, too.

Board-certified dermatologist Kim Nichols, M.D., founder of NicholsMD of Greenwich, previously told mindbodygreen, "Under-eye masks are unique because they actually provide a layer of protection to seal in the ingredients they are delivering."

What's more, Murad never uses parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or any animal-derived ingredients. Shoppers with sensitive skin rave that the formula feels gentle and doesn't cause irritation like other retinol products might. Murad uses fast-acting and delayed-release retinoids as a way to see instant results without irritating the skin.

Arguably our favorite thing about these under-eye miracle workers is how large they are. The moon-shaped masks cover enough surface area to make your entire face appear more rested, supple, and refreshed.

Plus, reviewers say the masks feel cool and refreshing on your skin—and they don't slide around or peel off mid-use (a feat not easily accomplished by under-eye patches).

Even shoppers who have tried tons of other eye products say this one truly stands out, providing an instant glow and look of being rested, while visibly rejuvenating fine lines.