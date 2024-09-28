Skip to Content
Mental Health

This Is The Most Relaxing Song, According To Science

Hannah Frye
September 28, 2024
Man Relaxing on a Couch and Listening to Music
Image by Michela Ravasio / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Methods to reduce anxiety range far and wide, and you should always talk to a health care professional to assess which protocol will work for you. But what if there was a way to ease the mind without any medication or side effects?

According to licensed clinical psychologist Jennifer Taitz, Psy.D., ABPP, author of Stress Resets: How To Soothe Your Body and Mind in Minutes, one song (yes, song!) has proved to do just that. To come, the musical elixir Taitz shared on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast

The most relaxing song, according to science

In a traditional hospital setting, medication is often the first defense against anxiety. This makes sense given the plethora of studies and trials to back their safety and efficacy.

However, researchers from the Anesthesiology and Critical Care unit at the University of Pennsylvania wanted to see whether music could be a worthy replacement. Specifically, they compared the effects of drugs versus a soothing song to calm the mind before a medical procedure.

The song used in the 2019 study, which was published in the British Medical Journal, is called "Weightless" by Marconi Union. Half of the patients in the experiment used noise-canceling headphones delivering this track, while the other half of the group received a benzodiazepine drug to soothe nervous emotions. 

The results? "Remarkably, the song had similar effects to the benzodiazepine, but of course, songs have no side effects," Taitz recalls. "This is really profound and powerful." 

It also shows us that the "more is more" approach to stress relief is often misguided, she says. "Remarkably, we're incredibly resilient, and our own senses are unbelievable," she adds. "They have so much power, and a little goes a long way." 

How to use music to calm anxiety

The song from Marconi Union can be found on most streaming platforms, so give it a play the next time you're feeling tense. But just know this is only one of the many options for anxiety relief and may not work for everyone. 

It can take some trial and error to find what music helps you calm down. Perhaps it's relaxing classical tunes, ancient mantras, singing bowls, or just uplifting and familiar songs you're already a fan of. 

No matter what type of music you choose, you can experience remarkable benefits from music therapy. On another previous episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, neurologist Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D., referenced a study1 of patients with traumatic brain injuries, showing neurologic music therapy (including ancient sound practices) significantly improved executive function, anxiety, and depression. 

The caveat: They participated in music therapy for 30 minutes—not just a few minutes during peak stress. So, consider playing your relaxing tunes of choice every day for 10, 20, or 30 minutes, mindfully engaging with the music and letting it relax you. 

RELATED READ: 4 Techniques To Recalibrate Your Nervous System, From a Clinical Psychologist 

It's like meditation—practicing every day may bring mental health benefits on its own, but you can also use it in the moment to ease your mind, sort of like an emergency button. 

To get started, you may consider starting a playlist of your own, compiling music you know helps you calm down so you can play it daily and have it at your fingertips the next time you're feeling stressed or anxious. The results just may surprise you.

The takeaway

Music therapy for anxiety has been shown to be successful in clinical trials, so why not give it a shot? You can call upon soothing tunes daily for a moment of mindful relaxation or have your go-to songs on a playlist at the ready for when you're feeling stressed. For more ways to sooth your nervous system, tune in to the latest episode below!

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

