This Is The Most Relaxing Song, According To Science
Methods to reduce anxiety range far and wide, and you should always talk to a health care professional to assess which protocol will work for you. But what if there was a way to ease the mind without any medication or side effects?
According to licensed clinical psychologist Jennifer Taitz, Psy.D., ABPP, author of Stress Resets: How To Soothe Your Body and Mind in Minutes, one song (yes, song!) has proven to do just that. To come, the musical elixir Taitz shared on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.
The most relaxing song, according to science
In a traditional hospital setting, medication is often the first defense against anxiety. This makes sense given the plethora of studies and trials to back their safety and efficacy.
However, researchers from the Anesthesiology and Critical Care unit at the University of Pennsylvania wanted to see whether music could be a worthy replacement. Specifically, they compared the effects of drugs versus a soothing song to calm the mind before a medical procedure.
The song used in the 2019 study, which was published in the British Medical Journal, is called “Weightless” by Marconi Union. Half of the patients in the experiment used noise-cancelling headphones delivering this track, while the other half of the group received a benzodiazepine drug to soothe nervous emotions.
The results? “Remarkably, the song had similar effects to the benzodiazepine; but of course, songs have no side effects,” Taitz recalls. "This is really profound and powerful.”
It also shows us that the “more is more” approach to stress relief is often misguided, she says. “Remarkably, we’re incredibly resilient and our own senses are unbelievable,” she adds. “They have so much power, and little goes a long way.”
How to use music to calm anxiety
The song from Marconi Union can be found on most streaming platforms, so give it a play the next time you’re feeling tense. But just know this is only one of the many options for anxiety relief and may not work for everyone.
It can take some trial and error to find what music helps you calm down. Perhaps it’s relaxing classical tunes, ancient mantras, singing bowls, or just uplifting and familiar songs you’re already a fan of.
No matter what type of music you choose, you can experience remarkable benefits from music therapy. On another previous episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, neurologist Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D., referenced a study1 of patients with traumatic brain injuries, showing neurologic music therapy (including ancient sound practices) significantly improved executive function, anxiety, and depression.
The caveat: They participated in music therapy for 30 minutes—not just a few minutes during peak stress. So, consider playing your relaxing tunes of choice every day for 10, 20, or 30 minutes, mindfully engaging with the music and letting it relax you.
It’s like meditation—practicing every day may bring mental health benefits on its own, but you can also use it in the moment to ease your mind, sort of like an emergency button.
To get started, you may consider starting a playlist of your own, compiling music you know helps you calm down, so you can play it daily and have it at your fingertips the next time you’re feeling stressed or anxious. The results just may surprise you.
The takeaway
Music therapy for anxiety has been shown successful in clinical trials, so why not give it a shot? You can call upon soothing tunes daily for a moment of mindful relaxation or have your go-to songs on a playlist at the ready for when you’re feeling stressed. For more ways to sooth your nervous system, tune into the latest episode below!
