What spurs you to action? And where do you need to slow down? This month, like June, keeps us on our toes while also telling us "hurry up and wait." On the one hand, we'll have to pivot unexpectedly as the third and last eclipse of summer arrives on July 4 and 5. But with five planets—Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, AND Pluto—in slowed-down retrograde this month, we can't just rush into the Next Big Thing without careful consideration.

In July, the planets are concentrated in three of the four leadership-oriented "cardinal signs" (Cancer, Capricorn, and Aries), prompting us to square our shoulders and declare what we stand for.