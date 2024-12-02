Advertisement
Tune In: How Model & Health Coach Madison Headrick Wakes Up Her Skin Stat + More Health & Beauty Tips
In a perfect wellness world, we'd all get enough sleep. Sleep, we know, is vital for skin and mental, physical, and emotional health. But we don't live in that world, and many times responsibilities get in the way. Just ask top model, health coach, and entrepreneur Madison Headrick, who's no stranger to sleepless nights, red-eyes, and burning the midnight oil
"Last week alone I was on six flights in five days. I only slept in a bed three of those nights because I was either on a plane or on set," Headrick says on this episode of Clean Beauty School. In the episode, we discuss her fitness and nutrition habits, how she stays healthy with a chaotic travel schedule (part of the inspiration behind her travel care company care.e.on), and her best tips to look pulled together on minimal rest.
Layer on the hydration
Research shows that lack of sleep weakens the skin barrier1. This increases the occurrence of transepidermal water loss, making our skin drier, duller, and more irritated. So if you're skimping on sleep—especially for long periods of time—it's a good idea to up your moisturization. And if your sleep deprivation is redeye induced, "Don't be scared to do skin care on the plane," she says.
Headrick's trick? Opt for multiple layers of hydrating topicals, such as a face mist, facial moisturizer, eye patches or cream, and then top it off with an occlusive salve.
"My favorite product from care.e.on is our In The Clouds Facial Mist, which has caffeine to bring blood flow to the face. It gives you a moisturized, dewy fresh look. I also use Hydroboost Hydrating Pads, which are easy to use," she says of two products featured in the care.e.on En Route Essentials. "I also use eye patches. I'm really loving 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask lately."
As for the occlusive salve, "I'm an old-fashioned Aquaphor girl. I know there's so many great products out there right now that everyone is obsessing over lately, I stick to this one. I will even put it on my eyelids for a little dewy look. For petroleum-jelly alternatives, I personally love Glossier's original, fragrance-free, and untinted Balm Dotcom, which uses castor jelly, a castor oil alternative."
And when Headrick really needs an instant refresh: She makes herself an ice bucket.
"If I'm at home, I get a giant bucket of ice water and I dunk my head. It immediately wakes me up. It shocks the jet lag or tiredness out of my system and just makes everything tight," she says of the age-old remedy to de-puff tired eyes, reduce redness, tighten skin, and ease inflammation. "But when I don't have access to that, I use a roller just really to get the blood flowing in the face."
Eat well consistently
"For me nutrition is the key," says Headrick. "I try to keep a healthy, balanced diet, and I notice it helps my skin and body."
And consistency in diet helps Headrick deal with a very inconsistent life. "If I'm eating healthy, familiar foods that my body knows and digests—like dark leafy greens—then it's one less thing for my body to deal with. It's really important that I'm eating so my body feels good."
Take magnesium
"I'm the biggest magnesium fan. It helps with blood circulation, which is great for flights. It also helps with reducing stress, helps with muscle pains and headaches. There's an array of things that magnesium is amazing for."
She's not wrong: Magnesium has a wide variety of benefits: improving sleep, enhancing memory, helping with blood sugar control, and reducing stress. In fact, research shows that magnesium can also help reduce the stress of the nervous system and promote a steady state of relaxation.
Research has also shown that magnesium glycinate can help lessen daytime sleepiness and enhance memory. One study found that taking 125-300 mg of magnesium glycinate daily helped with short-term memory and IQ2.
Want more healthy travel tips, beauty recs, and more? Tune in:
