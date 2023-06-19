Whether you prefer to schedule deliveries from your local grocery store or you tend to use online retailers like Thrive Market, grocery delivery services make it easier to shop for healthy ingredients and pantry staples. At mindbodygreen, we're all about finding ways to cut back on waste. Needless to say, our interest was piqued by two waste-prohibiting grocery retailers in particular: Imperfect Foods and Misfits Market.

Both companies operate as discount grocery subscription services with the same goals in mind: to make healthy foods more affordable and accessible, and to minimize food waste. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, every year, between 125 and 160 billion pounds of food goes uneaten in the United States alone. Each company saves many products (such as "ugly" or "misfit" produce or items that there's a surplus of) from going into the landfill.

Even though Imperfect Foods recently joined the Misfits Market family, we were still curious to learn more about the differences between the two companies: Do both brands offer the same product assortment? How do prices compare? Is sustainable packaging used?

Let's get into the nitty-gritty of what you can expect when ordering from either company.