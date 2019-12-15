It might feel borderline sacrilegious to toss an expensive moisturizer or serum, but if you haven't used it within the last six months, it probably doesn't belong on your beauty shelf. But instead of tucking those products into drawers—never to be seen or heard from again—Richmond suggests getting rid of them entirely.

Quilici agrees: "Organizing without first decluttering is not worth the effort." So, the first step to minimalist success is to do a beauty purge. An atrocious process (both physically and emotionally, for some people), but we promise it's worth it in the end.

Don't know where to start? Here's Richmond's stash-or-trash advice:

"Ask yourself: Am I willing to give this product a go at least once in the next coming weeks? If yes, put that product front and center in your life and see how it goes. If no, then accept it was not a good buy and put it in a pile to toss." Usually, if you haven't used a product in a long time, just remember there's probably a good reason.

If you just can't seem to trash a beloved brand or aesthetically pleasing bottle, Richmond suggests gifting your slightly used products to a friend or family member. "After all, one woman's beauty stash trash is another woman's treasure!" she adds.