And showing up from a place of truth ultimately starts with self-acceptance. Moon cites Buddhist practitioner Jack Kornfield's words, "May I love myself just as I am," as a daily mantra she uses to create a pathway to deepen intimacy. "When you learn to love yourself at the moment—not a future version—there's an energetic shift," she says. "It allows your partner to love you in that same way and gives them permission to do that for themselves."