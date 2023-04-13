Milk Is Full Of High-Performance Proteins—A Chef Tells Us Why That Matters

As a private chef with a strong focus on nutrition, I have recently seen a huge increase in clients asking for an increase in protein in their diets. Of course, it is important to “eat your greens,” but protein is entirely necessary for your body to function. Every cell in our body is made up of proteins, and consuming protein is even required for cell reproduction. Simply put, consuming protein allows our body to repair cells and create new ones.

An often overlooked source of protein is milk. Yes, dairy milk. Despite the recent rise in milk alternatives such as nut mylks, I never gave up on our dear old friend, milk. Not only is milk delicious, but it also contains restorative and nourishing proteins like whey protein and casein—which is why I try to intentionally use it in my own cooking. I often add a tasty scoop of whey protein powder to my savory and sweet dishes. By adding proteins from milk into my diet, I know I am giving my body what it needs to refuel and regenerate.