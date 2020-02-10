The Mica Issue Isn't Solved — The Latest On The Sparkly Stuff In Your Makeup

Mica is the mineral that gives our favorite shadow palettes and blushes their quintessential glow. In addition to giving you glittery lids and radiant cheekbones, it's a relatively safe substance to use, which is why so many brands have depended on it for clean, high-quality formulas. But there's an apparent problem in its sourcing: Mica is typically sourced in socially and economically challenged regions where there's risk of poor work conditions, inadequate pay, and even child labor.

"Mica is one of the hardest supply chains to track," Gregg Renfrew, founder and CEO of Beautycounter, tells mbg. "Most companies believe they are responsibly sourcing mica, usually relying on certificates that state 'child-labor-free.' When you personally audit mines however, it is clear that the entire mica industry doesn't have traceability."

According to Renfrew, even though certificates may state the supply chain as "child-labor-free," the actual process becomes a bit fishy. In order for companies to confidently say they responsibly source mica, tons more investigation is needed. This is just what they are highlighting in their new documentary about the issue.

Beautycounter now investigates their own supply chain with thorough, on-the-ground audits, where they travel to the actual mines in order to see firsthand whether or not the sourcing process involves ethical practices. The brand does recognize how other companies might not have the means to accomplish these on-the-ground audits, encouraging everyone to complete over-the-phone audits, at the very least.