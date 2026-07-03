Menopause, Nitric Oxide & Heart Health: The Science Explained
For years, menopause conversations focused almost exclusively on hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and sleep disruptions. Those common signs are certainly important, and worthy of our attention, but they're only part of the story.
Behind many of these changes is something far more foundational to health: your cardiovascular system.
Women face unique and complex challenges with heart health, yet up until recently that topic was rarely addressed. And still, many don't realize that the likelihood of cardiovascular concerns begins to increase during the menopause transition.
As estrogen levels naturally decline, changes begin to occur throughout the vascular system. At the same time, another important change is taking place. The body's production of nitric oxide - a tiny signaling molecule with an outsized impact on cardiovascular health - also declines with age. As nitric oxide decreases, it may also contribute to many of the changes women notice during midlife, including reduced mental sharpness and day-to-day fatigue.
Rest assured that there are meaningful, evidence-backed ways to support your heart health and healthy nitric oxide production through the menopause transition. You just need to start the journey informed.
Meet the expert: Mariza Snyder, D.C.
Heart health changes during midlife—here's why
Menopause is a completely natural part of life. But that doesn’t make it easy: In fact, it’s one of the most significant biological transitions a woman's body can experience. And the cardiovascular system is one that’s affected quite profoundly.
One of estrogen's many jobs is helping maintain healthy blood vessel function. It encourages blood vessels to remain flexible, supports healthy circulation, and even helps stimulate the body's natural production of nitric oxide.
As estrogen declines during perimenopause and menopause, those protective effects begin to lessen.
Researchers have observed changes that include:
- Reduced blood vessel flexibility
- Gradual increases in blood pressure1
- Changes in cholesterol levels2
- Declining nitric oxide production3
These shifts don't happen overnight, but together they help explain why cardiovascular risk increases after menopause.
They also help explain some of menopause's most recognizable complaints.
Take hot flashes, for example. While they're often thought of as hormonal, they're also vascular events—involving rapid changes in blood vessel dilation and blood flow. Night sweats involve many of these same mechanisms.
This is why experts increasingly encourage women to think of menopause not just as a reproductive transition, but as a cardiovascular transition as well. This brings us to the importance of nitric oxide.
Nitric oxide is one of the most important molecules you've probably never heard of
“As women move through perimenopause and menopause, small changes in circulation, metabolism, and energy can start years before hot flashes appear. Nitric oxide, or NO, is central to understanding these changes,” says functional health practitioner Mariza Snyder, D.C.
Produced naturally inside the body, nitric oxide acts as a messenger that tells blood vessels to relax.* This process—known as vasodilation—allows blood to move more efficiently, delivering oxygen and nutrients where they're needed most.
Healthy nitric oxide production supports:*
- Healthy circulation
- Blood vessel function
- Oxygen delivery throughout the body
- Healthy blood pressure
- Exercise performance
- Cellular energy production
As noted, nitric oxide production naturally declines with age. Research also suggests this decline accelerates during menopause as estrogen levels fall3.
“When estrogen declines, NO production drops and many women notice it in real life: changes in mental sharpness, afternoon energy crashes, and workouts that suddenly feel harder,” she says.
Many women notice changes in energy, exercise capacity, recovery, or overall vitality during midlife. While these experiences are influenced by many factors, supporting healthy vascular function is one important piece of the puzzle.
A science-backed way to support nitric oxide production
Nutrition and lifestyle remain the foundation of cardiovascular health, but targeted supplementation can further promote healthy nitric oxide production.*
Berkeley Life Nitric Oxide Support delivers a clinically effective daily dose of plant-based nitrates that help elevate nitric oxide levels.* In fact, the supplement was built on 3 clinical trials and over 28,000 published studies on nitric oxide biology.
Research shows that individuals taking the formula experienced a 378% increase in nitrate levels, indicating significantly improved nitric oxide production.* In addition, the individuals experienced a 12.5 mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure and a 28% improvement in circulation as measured by the gold standard measurement of blood flow.*
As nitric oxide production naturally declines with age, supporting the body's ability to produce it becomes increasingly important. Berkeley Life offers a science-backed approach for women looking to take a proactive role in their cardiovascular health.*
How to support your heart during menopause
The encouraging news is that many of the same habits that support menopause also support lifelong cardiovascular health. And, “supporting NO is both practical and evidence-backed,” says Snyder.
Here, a few of her tips:
Fill your plate with nitrate-rich vegetables
Leafy greens and root vegetables are rich sources of natural dietary nitrates4, which the body can convert into nitric oxide, notes Snyder.
Some of the best choices include:
- Arugula
- Spinach
- Beets
- Swiss chard
Pair these with plenty of colorful produce, healthy fats, legumes, nuts, seeds, and omega-3-rich foods to create an overall heart-supportive eating pattern.
Prioritize movement
Snyder also points to exercise is one of the most effective ways to support cardiovascular health throughout menopause.
Aerobic exercise helps maintain heart health and circulation, while resistance training supports muscle mass, metabolic health, bone health, and healthy aging overall.
Aim for a combination of both each week, along with regular daily movement whenever possible.
Protect your sleep and manage stress
Sleep disturbances and even day-to-day stress can both influence cardiovascular health.
Snyder suggests carving out time for well-being habits that keep you grounded. Creating a consistent sleep schedule, practicing stress-management techniques, spending time outdoors, and prioritizing recovery all help support the cardiovascular system alongside overall well-being.
Consider targeted supplementation
Many women need additional support while in midlife. Not only can modern lifestyles make sticking to “perfect” routines impossible, for many, it may not even be enough to support optimal heart health and energy levels.
“Targeted supplementation can help maintain circulation, energy, and vascular function,” says Snyder.*
Her recommendation is Berkeley Life Nitric Oxide Support. The supplement can help women feel more vibrant throughout the menopause journey.*
One study found participants had a 300% increase in their capacity to produce cellular energy after three months.* Plus, vitamin B12, thiamin (B1), and magnesium help support healthy cellular energy metabolism, providing additional support for day-to-day vitality.*
A smarter way to support nitric oxide
One feature that sets Berkeley Life apart is its emphasis on precision and measurement.
The company also offers Nitric Oxide Test Strips, allowing users to monitor their nitric oxide status at home. Rather than guessing whether lifestyle changes are making a difference, women can gain insight into how their diet and supplement routine may be supporting healthy nitric oxide production.
For women looking to take a more proactive approach to healthy aging, it's an approach grounded in both education and science.* And delivers results that Snyder has seen herself.
“Patients notice the difference quickly. One shared, ‘After a few weeks on an NO supplement, that 3 p.m. slump disappeared. My focus returned, and I could finally finish my to-do list.’ Another told me, ‘I could take a brisk walk without feeling wiped out halfway through, and my mood stayed steadier,’” says Snyder.* “Supporting nitric oxide isn’t just about a number on a lab report. It’s about helping women feel capable, energized, and strong every day while protecting heart and brain health for the long term.”*
The takeaway
Menopause changes far more than reproductive hormones. It also marks an important shift in cardiovascular health, making this an ideal time to pay closer attention to the habits that support your heart for decades to come.
Understanding the role nitric oxide plays in circulation, vascular function, and energy helps complete an important piece of the menopause conversation. Alongside a heart-supportive diet, regular exercise, quality sleep, and stress management, targeted support like Berkeley Life Nitric Oxide Support can be one more tool to help support healthy nitric oxide production and long-term cardiovascular wellness.*
Menopause isn't simply something to get through. It's an opportunity to invest in your health so you can thrive in the years ahead.