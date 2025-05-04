The Mendi Headset was not specifically designed to help people with ADHD, but it was designed to help improve focus—so it could have some benefits for people with ADHD.

Of course, it’s important to note that the efficacy and safety of Mendi for people with ADHD has not been thoroughly studied. If you are not sure whether you should use the Mendi, it’s best to consult with a healthcare professional for individual advice.