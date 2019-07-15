If you still feel like in your bones that the above myth is true, you're probably talking more about nurture than nature: We, as a society, have, of course, artificially created and enforced social norms that dictate men are just naturally more sexual and get turned on immediately by anything even vaguely sexual they observe. These are norms that most men grew up with and have over time learned to adhere to instinctively. The more you repeat a myth, the more power it has.