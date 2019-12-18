6 Things That Help Science Journalist Max Lugavere Stay Healthy While Traveling

Getting exercise and daily movement is a big part of my wellness routine at home, and it doesn't change when I travel—if anything, I prioritize it, especially after long-haul travel. Staying active helps counter the negative effects of prolonged sitting, like muscle tightening and reduced cerebral blood flow. So, I always pack workout-friendly clothes and the proper shoes because I'll be making use of the hotel's gym.

For a great, effective workout while on trips, keep your rest times short and perform higher reps. I love to lift weights or do high-intensity bodyweight exercises. I also like to keep my NEAT (or non-exercise activity thermogenesis) up, meaning I'm walking more, even if I have to make up reasons to leave the hotel, like exploring local supermarkets or farmers markets.

The cool thing about staying at Westin is that I can save some of that space thanks to their on-demand Gear Lending Program for guests, which is exactly what it sounds like—fitness clothes and shoes available whenever you need them. Another unmatched perk is getting the lay of the land, a local-approved running map, and a potential running partner or group through Westin's Run Concierges. And speaking of all that time spent moving outside...