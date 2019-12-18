mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Westin Hotels & Resorts
PAID CONTENT FOR Westin Hotels & Resorts

6 Things That Help Science Journalist Max Lugavere Stay Healthy While Traveling

Written by Max Lugavere

Image by Marissa Alves

December 18, 2019

Getting good sleep, enjoying some morning sunlight, hydrating, exercising, and eating well—these are all things that comprise my everyday health and wellness routine. And because I travel frequently for work, I've learned over time how to stay consistent in my routine while I'm away from home. Read on for six things that I typically pack to make the travel transition easier on my body and mind:

1. Noise-canceling headphones

On airplanes, the noise—even though it's white noise—is very grating. Environmental noise pollution, in general, is a major problem: Studies show that it's associated with stress, sleep disruption, learning difficulties, even higher risk of heart disease. When you think about it, hearing is the only sense that we can't consciously shut off. So, being a little more diligent about the noise that enters our ears, to me, is so important for our well-being.

To reduce the unnecessary stimulation that comes from the constant white noise on airplanes, I'll wear my noise-canceling headphones and play music instead. I listen to all types, but mainly, I'm a big fan of rock music. I also love musicals and have recently become obsessed with synthwave, which is a genre of music influenced by '80s film soundtracks and video games.

Article continues below

2. Travel snacks to eat healthfully on the plane

Image by Marissa Alves

I set myself up for healthy eating on a trip by booking accommodations at hotels I know will offer the same quality of food I would make or eat at home. For me, that's Westin Hotels & Resorts for their Eat Well Menu, which was designed to give guests fresh, nutritious, and seasonal choices when dining at the hotel. I know I'll have a variety of balanced menu options that help me stick to my everyday diet throughout my entire stay—so that's one less thing to worry about while traveling. This goes a long way in helping my body undo the effects of sitting after long drives or flights more quickly.

3. Water bottle

This one's a given. Staying hydrated is key, especially while traveling, so I always pack my water bottle and fill up whenever I can—and not just with water! Herbal tea can also be hydrating, which I'll always grab at my hotel throughout the day, whether it’s green tea for the antioxidants in the morning or chamomile to help me sleep at night.

As a quick refresher, H2O is critical for our health: Every system in our body depends on it to function. Water flushes toxins and waste out of organs, helps carry oxygen and nutrients to cells, and provides a healthy environment for tissues. When we're dehydrated, our body has trouble carrying out normal functions and begins to feel fatigued—not good! So, even if you're getting plenty of sleep, starting your day with a healthy, balanced breakfast, and moving your body, you're still shortchanging your health if you're not adequately hydrated. And by the way, you don't want to get into the habit of drinking only when you're thirsty—thirst is actually an indicator that your body is already dehydrated.

Article continues below

4. Workout clothes and sneakers

Image by Marissa Alves

Getting exercise and daily movement is a big part of my wellness routine at home, and it doesn't change when I travel—if anything, I prioritize it, especially after long-haul travel. Staying active helps counter the negative effects of prolonged sitting, like muscle tightening and reduced cerebral blood flow. So, I always pack workout-friendly clothes and the proper shoes because I'll be making use of the hotel's gym.

For a great, effective workout while on trips, keep your rest times short and perform higher reps. I love to lift weights or do high-intensity bodyweight exercises. I also like to keep my NEAT (or non-exercise activity thermogenesis) up, meaning I'm walking more, even if I have to make up reasons to leave the hotel, like exploring local supermarkets or farmers markets.

The cool thing about staying at Westin is that I can save some of that space thanks to their on-demand Gear Lending Program for guests, which is exactly what it sounds like—fitness clothes and shoes available whenever you need them. Another unmatched perk is getting the lay of the land, a local-approved running map, and a potential running partner or group through Westin's Run Concierges. And speaking of all that time spent moving outside...

5. Mineral sunscreen

This one will depend on where I'm traveling, but if my destination is an area where I'll only have access to conventional drugstores, I'll always pack my own mineral sunscreen. The safest sun protection ingredient is zinc oxide, and I'll usually just bring my own along with me. And while getting vitamin D from the sun is crucial to health, it's still important to avoid and prevent burning. The last thing I want is to end up on a trip where I spend excessive amounts of time in the sun without any sun protection. 

Article continues below

6. Blue-light-blocking glasses

One of the most increasingly helpful things I take along with me, especially if I'm traveling for work and need to adjust to a new time zone, is a pair of blue-light-blocking glasses. I'm a big fan of these because I tend to use my laptop or my smartphone at night, and I want to be cognizant of regulating my circadian rhythm away from home on a different schedule.

These glasses block blue light from your devices that research shows suppresses your body's natural melatonin production. By the time my mind and body are ready for sleep, the rest is easy: Getting into the ultra-comfortable Heavenly beds at Westin—with a bit of lavender essential oil balm to help me relax even further—has got to be one of my favorite perks of travel.

Max Lugavere
Max Lugavere
Max Lugavere is a filmmaker, health science journalist, and TV personality. He is a "core expert" on The Dr. Oz Show, where he covers all things brain health and nutrition. He has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/max-lugavere-healthy-travel-tips

Your article and new folder have been saved!