I've Tried Dozens Of Sex Toys & This $49 Vibrator Checks All My Boxes
I remember the first vibrator I ever bought; it was bulky, loud, intimidating, and honestly pretty underwhelming. Since then I've tested dozens of sex toys, and let me tell you: They've come a long way.
Today's best vibrators are sleek, quiet, and can help you orgasm faster (and more often). Not only do these orgasms feel great, but I've personally experienced improved circulation, glowing skin, a healthier menstrual cycle, better sleep1, and less stress when orgasming more frequently with my favorite sex toys.
Take the tiny Maude Drop for example, which reviews say hits all the right spots to reach next-level satisfaction. Many even achieved their first orgasm ever with this sleek device—and although I'm currently devoted to the brand's signature Vibe, I must say the Drop is making my eye wander.
What's great about the Maude Drop
Once I learned how to choose a sex toy that actually works, I became very selective about which ones I'd even try. The Drop meets all my criteria: discreet, quiet, powerful, high quality, and easy to use.
The 100% platinum-grade silicone is soft and slick, and the aesthetic is incredibly unassuming. Small enough to fit right in the palm of your hand, it's the perfect size for solo or partnered enjoyment. What's more, the vibe is surprisingly quiet.
But don't be fooled by the Drop's small size and quiet hum. One reviewer says "its powerful little motor can take you to new levels of satisfaction" and swears the Drop is the only device that's brought her two orgasms within five minutes.
Another writes, "My partner is thrilled that I can now have an orgasm every time we have sex which, post-menopause, hasn't been happening for me with any frequency. It's revved up our sex life for sure."
The best part? Even sex toy newbies say the Drop is easy to use. It has three speeds, which you can rotate through by simply pressing the device's singular button. The toy is compatible with water-based lubricants (including the brand's Shine organic lube, which I personally love).