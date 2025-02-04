Skip to Content
Sex

I've Tried Dozens Of Sex Toys & This $49 Vibrator Checks All My Boxes

maude review with woman lying on bed
Image by Jose Coello / mbg creative
February 04, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I remember the first vibrator I ever bought; it was bulky, loud, intimidating, and honestly pretty underwhelming. Since then I've tested dozens of sex toys, and let me tell you: They've come a long way. 

Today's best vibrators are sleek, quiet, and can help you orgasm faster (and more often). Not only do these orgasms feel great, but I've personally experienced improved circulation, glowing skin, a healthier menstrual cycle, better sleep1, and less stress when orgasming more frequently with my favorite sex toys.

Take the tiny Maude Drop for example, which reviews say hits all the right spots to reach next-level satisfaction. Many even achieved their first orgasm ever with this sleek device—and although I'm currently devoted to the brand's signature Vibe, I must say the Drop is making my eye wander.

Maude Drop

$49
maude drop review

What's great about the Maude Drop

Once I learned how to choose a sex toy that actually works, I became very selective about which ones I'd even try. The Drop meets all my criteria: discreet, quiet, powerful, high quality, and easy to use.

The 100% platinum-grade silicone is soft and slick, and the aesthetic is incredibly unassuming. Small enough to fit right in the palm of your hand, it's the perfect size for solo or partnered enjoyment. What's more, the vibe is surprisingly quiet.

But don't be fooled by the Drop's small size and quiet hum. One reviewer says "its powerful little motor can take you to new levels of satisfaction" and swears the Drop is the only device that's brought her two orgasms within five minutes. 

Another writes, "My partner is thrilled that I can now have an orgasm every time we have sex which, post-menopause, hasn't been happening for me with any frequency. It's revved up our sex life for sure."

The best part? Even sex toy newbies say the Drop is easy to use. It has three speeds, which you can rotate through by simply pressing the device's singular button. The toy is compatible with water-based lubricants (including the brand's Shine organic lube, which I personally love).

Maude Drop

$49
maude drop review

The takeaway

Remember that inaugural sex toy purchase I referenced earlier? I'm pretty sure I spent north of $100 on it, which is why I'm shocked that the Drop costs less than $50. Every review echoes these sentiments: The Drop belongs on your nightstand.

32 Date Night Ideas For Married Couples, Based On What Mood You're In
Love

32 Date Night Ideas For Married Couples, Based On What Mood You're In

Alicia Muñoz, LPC

Empaths In Love: A Common Relationship Block For This Personality Type
Love

Empaths In Love: A Common Relationship Block For This Personality Type

Tanya Carroll Richardson

This Parenting Trend Is All About Bonding—And You May Even Be Doing It Now
Parenting

This Parenting Trend Is All About Bonding—And You May Even Be Doing It Now

Alexandra Engler

The Missing Ingredient That Can Take Sex From Meh To Mind-Blowing
Sex

The Missing Ingredient That Can Take Sex From Meh To Mind-Blowing

Alicia Muñoz, LPC

All Your Questions About Period Sex, Answered By Doctors
Sex

All Your Questions About Period Sex, Answered By Doctors

Alex Shea

A Common Mistake We Make While Looking For Love, From A Relationship Expert
Love

A Common Mistake We Make While Looking For Love, From A Relationship Expert

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.

