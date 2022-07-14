Most experts recommend treating margarita burn like you would a sunburn: anti-inflammatory skin soothers (think aloe and colloidal oat), a cold compress, and extra sun protection to avoid making the reaction worse. While you're at it, you might want to stow the exfoliating acids and retinoids for the time being and stick to gentle, nourishing products (ceramides, hyaluronic acid, squalane, et al.).

Unfortunately, this reaction can take a few months to heal—so patience is key. Of course, if you're dealing with more severe symptoms (like intense burning or peeling), it’s best to see a dermatologist as soon as possible to diagnose and treat this reaction.

And if you are planning on mixing citrus and sunlight, do so with caution. You can keep a damp rag close by and wipe off your face after sipping your beverage to ensure you wash away any residual juice. Just remember to reapply your sunscreen after each wipe.

The moral of the story? Drinking margaritas on the beach may be the peak of leisure, but it does pose a unique risk to be mindful of.