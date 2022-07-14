 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
What The Heck Is A Margarita Burn? Here's How To Avoid & Treat It

What The Heck Is A Margarita Burn? Here's How To Avoid & Treat It

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Wait A Second—Drinking Margaritas Can Cause This Skin Reaction?

Image by Marc Fiorito / Stocksy

July 14, 2022 — 1:36 AM

TikTok has become a go-to beauty destination for many, but above all else, the app serves as a tool for people to share their experiences—be it with a certain product, service, or routine. Sometimes, you’ll even come across videos on your For You Page documenting a user's beauty mistake, meant to warn others against making the same blunder. That’s certainly the case with this story. 

In a recent TikTok video, lifestyle content creator @pretty.frowns shared her experience with a unique form of dermatitis she got from an all-too-common activity: drinking a cocktail on the beach. Yep, an innocent trip beachside can result in a condition called phytophotodermatitis, often referred to as "margarita burn." Here’s the scoop on this skin reaction. 

What is a margarita burn?

Phytophotodermatitis is essentially a form of dermatitis that comes from plants and light. In this case, lime juice and sunlight—since margaritas typically contain a load of lime juice (and people typically tend to sip on them in sunny weather), this reaction is commonly called a “margarita burn.”

Yes, really: The combination of lime juice on the skin and sunlight can cause a form of dermatitis. This reaction can show up as dark spots, blistering, redness, a burning sensation, and just general irritation on the affected area. Depending on the severity of the reaction, some may experience more of these symptoms than others. In @pretty.frown’s experience, the reaction was localized on the corner of her lip and presented as a discolored, painful patch. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How can you treat it?

Most experts recommend treating margarita burn like you would a sunburn: anti-inflammatory skin soothers (think aloe and colloidal oat), a cold compress, and extra sun protection to avoid making the reaction worse. While you're at it, you might want to stow the exfoliating acids and retinoids for the time being and stick to gentle, nourishing products (ceramides, hyaluronic acid, squalane, et al.).

Unfortunately, this reaction can take a few months to heal—so patience is key. Of course, if you're dealing with more severe symptoms (like intense burning or peeling), it’s best to see a dermatologist as soon as possible to diagnose and treat this reaction.

And if you are planning on mixing citrus and sunlight, do so with caution. You can keep a damp rag close by and wipe off your face after sipping your beverage to ensure you wash away any residual juice. Just remember to reapply your sunscreen after each wipe. 

The moral of the story? Drinking margaritas on the beach may be the peak of leisure, but it does pose a unique risk to be mindful of. 

The takeaway. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(82)
beauty & gut collagen+

Thanks to TikTok, more and more people are becoming aware of phytophotodermatitis, or the infamous “margarita burn.” To avoid this often painful skin reaction, be sure to wipe your face after drinking your citrus cocktails and reapply sunscreen each time. If you’re past this point already, treat your skin with extra gentle care or visit a dermatologist to determine the best next steps. If you’re experiencing a rash around the mouth but have ruled out margarita burn, you may want to read up on another common reaction: perioral dermatitis

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

So Many People Have Asked Me About My Lashes & I Have An $8 Mascara To Thank

Alexandra Engler
So Many People Have Asked Me About My Lashes & I Have An $8 Mascara To Thank
Beauty

This Editor-Approved Moisturizer Is Finally Back In Stock (& On Sale)

Hannah Frye
This Editor-Approved Moisturizer Is Finally Back In Stock (& On Sale)
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Integrative Health

Do You Often Get Hangry? Try This Blood-Sugar-Supporting Trick

Merrell Readman
Do You Often Get Hangry? Try This Blood-Sugar-Supporting Trick
Routines

This Compound Strength Exercise Will Light Up Your Shoulders, Chest & Abs

Merrell Readman
This Compound Strength Exercise Will Light Up Your Shoulders, Chest & Abs
Integrative Health

There's A 50/50 Chance You're Not Getting Enough Of This Vitamin, Research Shows

Morgan Chamberlain
There's A 50/50 Chance You're Not Getting Enough Of This Vitamin, Research Shows
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Is Your Schedule All Over The Place? The Secret To Getting Great Sleep Anyway

Sarah Regan
Is Your Schedule All Over The Place? The Secret To Getting Great Sleep Anyway
Motivation

7 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals On Exercise Equipment That You Won't Want To Miss

Braelyn Wood
7 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals On Exercise Equipment That You Won't Want To Miss
Recipes

Skip The Expensive Collagen Drinks — Here's How To Make It At Home

Hannah Frye
Skip The Expensive Collagen Drinks — Here's How To Make It At Home
Integrative Health

OK, But Really: How Can You Tell The Difference Between Bloat & Weight Gain?

Merrell Readman
OK, But Really: How Can You Tell The Difference Between Bloat & Weight Gain?
Spirituality

Keep Seeing The Number 777 Everywhere? Here's What It Can Mean For You

Sarah Regan
Keep Seeing The Number 777 Everywhere? Here's What It Can Mean For You
Spirituality

This Counterintuitive Zodiac Pairing Proves That Opposites *Can* Attract

Sarah Regan
This Counterintuitive Zodiac Pairing Proves That Opposites *Can* Attract
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/margarita-burn

Your article and new folder have been saved!