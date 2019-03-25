Weekly Horoscope: Here's How To Rock The First Full Week Of Spring

Does it seem as if the birds are chirping a little louder and the bees are amplifying their buzz? You're probably not imagining it! This Tuesday, March 26, ardent Venus floats into dreamy Pisces, turning everyone's low-grade case of spring fever into a full-scale pandemic. Between now and April 20, Cupid may wing in on daily commuter flights delivering shipments of rose-colored glasses. And if you squint a little, you'll see poetry in, well, everything.

This enchanted cycle may spur a romantic AND artistic renaissance, but you'll have to slow down if you want to fully experience it. Make time to meditate, daydream, and court the muse. Relaxing will put you in a receptive state, ideal for heart-opening moments. The downside of Venus in Pisces is that it can make people rather gullible. Pisces is the master of illusions—and while this might work well for composing love sonnets, it can be dodgy when it comes to screening amorous candidates. Run the background searches (and take your time!) to avoid falling head over Stan Smiths for someone who isn't 100 percent available or reliable. Everyday routines can become magical rituals while enchanted Venus hovers here. Start your mornings with journaling and a mug of loose-leaf tea instead of going from bed to coffeepot to computer.