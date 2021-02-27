Divine Timing Is On Our Side This Week, According To Astrologers

Systematizing and organizing have basically been worldwide obsessions ever since driven Mars hunkered down in Taurus on January 6—and wrapped up an ultralong combat tour through Aries that started on June 27, 2020. After a chaotic, belligerent end to last year, here's hoping you have found some comfort and serenity. And now, for something completely different!

Work and practical matters have taken precedence since 2021 began—and yes, there was a lot of business to take care of. But for the next seven weeks, people are the priority.

Check in with everyone, from BFFs to business collaborators: How is everyone really doing? Rather than fixate on results, find out what's going on in their lives overall. Folks have been dealing with all kinds of circumstances, from work loss to isolation to stress. These authentic conversations may reveal ways that you could easily lift the burden for each other.

Ready to level up a project? New collaborators come out of the woodwork when Mars is in the sign of the Twins, turning solo missions into dynamic duos.

But this is an impulsive cycle! When the urge to merge strikes, test the waters with a short-term collaboration. That way, you can see where synergies lie...and where they don't! Craving a change of scenery? Hit the road for a long car trip, or if you're not location dependent, decamp to a second city for a month, just to mix things up. A friend might be down to swap apartments, or you could score a great rental. Just note that under this fluctuating transit, your mind could change, like hourly, so "short term" is the keyword to keep in mind!