This Makeup Artist's 4-Step Tutorial Will Have You Glowing Like Golden Hour 

While occasions to get all dolled up range few and far between, sometimes I do meet the urge to dip into my makeup bag. Testing new shades, colors, and confections helps me express my creativity—makeup is an art form, after all.

So as I sit here shivering at my desk, a dreamy, sunset-inspired beauty look is exactly what I need to feel, I don't know, inspired. There’s just something calming and contemplative about the soft amalgamation of warm shadows, like I’m awash with the sun’s rays as it hits golden hour—granted, the bronzy hue on my lids is the closest I’ll get to a warm sunset stroll for the time being, but a girl can dream.

If you, too, are looking for a beauty look to stir all the warm, beachy feels, give this sunset shadow by makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo, a try. “This is a great, universally-flattering look,” she says, especially for those with monolid or hooded eyes, and it’s so easy to master.