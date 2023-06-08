You’ll also want to hydrate your toes with cuticle oil and hand cream (ideally one that absorbs quickly, so you don’t have to deal with greasy fingers while you paint), but you don’t want any oils and butters lingering on the nail plate.

“You really want to get any oil or lotion off the nails before painting, as this creates a barrier between your nail and the polish, so it does not properly adhere and will ultimately chip or peel,” Lin adds. “At our studios, we clean the nails two times before applying polish to remove excessive oil and lint,” she notes.

A quick pass with an oil-free nail polish remover will do, or feel free to use a simple soap and water solution to clean the nail plate. Just remember to only wipe the nail surface itself, not the surrounding skin—you do want those rich lotions and oils to moisturize!