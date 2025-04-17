I'm A Lymphatic Therapist & This Is My Go-To Facial Massage For An Instant Glow

Lymphatic self-massage can also be very beneficial for people who struggle with eczema. A while back, a client who had been suffering from eczema for more than a year came to see me when she had a red rash at the base of her neck and ears. She had been doing acupuncture and hot yoga, but her eczema had persisted. She told me that she also developed rashes that came and went in her elbow creases, in her armpits, and at the tops of her thighs—the main areas of lymph nodes.