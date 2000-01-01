Lisa Gainsley, CLTCertified lymphatic therapist
Lisa Gainsley is a Certified Lymphedema Therapist, manual lymphatic drainage practitioner, author, educator, and speaker. She holds a double certification in Lymphedema Therapy and is a member of the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) and National Lymphedema Network (NLN). Lisa leads workshops across the country and has pioneered the field of lymphatic self-massage. Lisa has been in private practice since 2000 and founded The Lymphatic Message to educate and build awareness on the importance of the lymphatic system in maintaining immunity. Lisa is the author of The Book Of Lymph, and her work has appeared in GOOP, ELLE, The Hollywood Reporter, Healthline and more.