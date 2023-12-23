This Dark Chocolate Raspberry Pudding Is Packed With Fiber & Low In Sugar

There’s no dairy in this luscious chocolate pudding. Whipped avocado creates the thick, rich, and super creamy texture. The sweetness comes naturally from fruit jam—with or without seeds. The classic combination of raspberry and chocolate is a delight. (Hint: If you’re passionate about dark chocolate, add another tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa powder to the recipe.) And the use of sea salt makes this a true taste winner. Ideally make this the day before you want to enjoy it to allow flavors to marry. A mouthwatering vegan dessert creation!