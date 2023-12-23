Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

This Dark Chocolate Raspberry Pudding Is Packed With Fiber & Low In Sugar

Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN
Author:
Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN
December 23, 2023
Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN
Registered Dietitian, Chef & Cookbook Author
By Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN
Registered Dietitian, Chef & Cookbook Author
Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN, is a plant-forward culinary nutritionist, classically trained chef, award-winning cookbook author, professional recipe developer, media personality, spokesperson, and food writer.
dark chocolate raspberry pudding
December 23, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There’s no dairy in this luscious chocolate pudding. Whipped avocado creates the thick, rich, and super creamy texture. The sweetness comes naturally from fruit jam—with or without seeds. The classic combination of raspberry and chocolate is a delight. (Hint: If you’re passionate about dark chocolate, add another tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa powder to the recipe.) And the use of sea salt makes this a true taste winner. Ideally make this the day before you want to enjoy it to allow flavors to marry. A mouthwatering vegan dessert creation! 

Dark chocolate raspberry pudding

Serves: 2

Serving size: about 1/2 cup 

Prep time: 10 minutes (plus chilling time)

Ingredients

  • 1 large fully ripened Hass avocado, peeled and pitted 
  • 3 tablespoons fruit-sweetened raspberry or black raspberry fruit spread (jam) or to taste
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder 
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 
  • 1/4 teaspoon + 1/8 teaspoon sea salt 
  • 1/4 teaspoon raspberry-flavored red wine vinegar or aged balsamic vinegar 
  • 6 fresh or thawed frozen raspberries 

*Note: Ideally, choose a fruit spread without added sugars. 

Directions

  1. Place the avocado, jam, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, salt, and vinegar in a food processor or the bowl of an electric mixer. Blend until smooth and fluffy, about 2 minutes, scraping down the sides as needed. Adjust ingredients, if needed. 
  2. Transfer the pudding to small dessert dishes. Chill for at least 1 hour (or, ideally, overnight) to allow flavors to mingle. Top with the raspberries and serve. 

Nutrition Information

Per serving: 170 calories, 11 g total fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 450 mg sodium, 435 mg potassium, 20 g total carbohydrate, 8 g dietary fiber, 9 g sugars, 0 g added sugars, 2 g protein, 80 mg phosphorus 

Excerpted from Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN’s new book, “The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook: 125+ Nourishing Recipes to Satisfy Every Taste Bud.” Reprinted with permission from Health Communications, Inc. 

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The Reviews Are In & Customers Say This Supplement Improves Sleep In One Week Or Less*
Integrative Health

The Reviews Are In & Customers Say This Supplement Improves Sleep In One Week Or Less*

Emma Loewe

After 14 Years As A Spiritual Coach, This Took My Healing Work To The Next Level
Integrative Health

After 14 Years As A Spiritual Coach, This Took My Healing Work To The Next Level

Yasmine Cheyenne

I’ve Studied Trauma For 30 Years: My Secrets For Working Through Triggers
Mental Health

I’ve Studied Trauma For 30 Years: My Secrets For Working Through Triggers

Frank Anderson, MD

I'm A Social Scientist: This Personality Type Makes Deeper Friendships
Mental Health

I'm A Social Scientist: This Personality Type Makes Deeper Friendships

Hannah Frye

7 Reasons I'm Obsessed With The Oura Ring (& One Thing I'd Change)
Integrative Health

7 Reasons I'm Obsessed With The Oura Ring (& One Thing I'd Change)

Carleigh Ferrante

I've Tried Everything To Get My Nails To Grow — This Did The Trick
Integrative Health

I've Tried Everything To Get My Nails To Grow — This Did The Trick

Kalie Lovell

Our Deep Dive Into "Hormone-Balancing Diets" & Whether They Actually Work
Integrative Health

Our Deep Dive Into "Hormone-Balancing Diets" & Whether They Actually Work

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

Why Melatonin Doesn't Help You Stay Asleep & What To Take Instead
Integrative Health

Why Melatonin Doesn't Help You Stay Asleep & What To Take Instead

Sarah Regan

Struggling To Lose Weight & Build Muscle? You May Need To Eat More
Women's Health

Struggling To Lose Weight & Build Muscle? You May Need To Eat More

Hannah Frye

The Reviews Are In & Customers Say This Supplement Improves Sleep In One Week Or Less*
Integrative Health

The Reviews Are In & Customers Say This Supplement Improves Sleep In One Week Or Less*

Emma Loewe

After 14 Years As A Spiritual Coach, This Took My Healing Work To The Next Level
Integrative Health

After 14 Years As A Spiritual Coach, This Took My Healing Work To The Next Level

Yasmine Cheyenne

I’ve Studied Trauma For 30 Years: My Secrets For Working Through Triggers
Mental Health

I’ve Studied Trauma For 30 Years: My Secrets For Working Through Triggers

Frank Anderson, MD

I'm A Social Scientist: This Personality Type Makes Deeper Friendships
Mental Health

I'm A Social Scientist: This Personality Type Makes Deeper Friendships

Hannah Frye

7 Reasons I'm Obsessed With The Oura Ring (& One Thing I'd Change)
Integrative Health

7 Reasons I'm Obsessed With The Oura Ring (& One Thing I'd Change)

Carleigh Ferrante

I've Tried Everything To Get My Nails To Grow — This Did The Trick
Integrative Health

I've Tried Everything To Get My Nails To Grow — This Did The Trick

Kalie Lovell

Our Deep Dive Into "Hormone-Balancing Diets" & Whether They Actually Work
Integrative Health

Our Deep Dive Into "Hormone-Balancing Diets" & Whether They Actually Work

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

Why Melatonin Doesn't Help You Stay Asleep & What To Take Instead
Integrative Health

Why Melatonin Doesn't Help You Stay Asleep & What To Take Instead

Sarah Regan

Struggling To Lose Weight & Build Muscle? You May Need To Eat More
Women's Health

Struggling To Lose Weight & Build Muscle? You May Need To Eat More

Hannah Frye

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.